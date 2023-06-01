Is there anything more American than a hot dog? For many people, hot dogs are the go-to food for summer and barbecues. They are a classic for a reason: They're easy to make, taste good, and are available almost anywhere. No matter if you enjoy the classic ketchup and mustard toppings or prefer it loaded up with tomatoes, chili or sauerkraut, you can customize hot dogs however you like to make your perfect bite.

LoveFood found the best hot dog joints in the country, compiling a list of the top spot in each state based on user reviews, awards, and personal experience. According to the site, the list is filled with restaurants serving classic dogs like chili cheese or Chicago to some that have a more unique style.

So what was named the best place for hot dogs in Ohio? The best hot dog joint in the Buckeye State, is Scooter's World Famous Dawg House. Even by just hearing the name, you can believe that you're going to find a hot dog on the menu that is just to your liking. Scooter's is located at 9600 Blackbrook Road in Mentor.

Here's what the site had to say:

"The long dogs at Scooter's World Famous Dog House are somewhat of a local legend. First opened in 2000, the seasonal joint in Mentor is only open in spring and summer, but it's worth making a detour for when it is. A customer favorite is the Chicago, with dill pickle, relish, and onions, while the Hawaiian with grilled pineapple and mozzarella is a close second."

Check out LoveFood's full list to see more of the best hot dog joints in the country.