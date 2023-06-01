Paramore Brings Out Lil Uzi Vert To Sing 'Misery Business'

Lil Uzi's love for Paramore and Williams goes way back. In 2017, they called her one of their musical heroes. “She’s like the best,” Uzi said. “It’s hard to top that. She’s like the best, just of my generation there’s nobody, bro.” They've also shared a video of themself vibing to some of the biggest hits over the years.

Just a day before they joined Paramore onstage at MSG, Uzi opened up about their decision to change their pronouns from he/him to they/them. "Once you figure out whether you’re here with it, there with it, or both, you’re not alone anymore," they told 032c magazine. "This community offers access to a certain kind of support that you might not have had [previously during] your entire life because you weren’t raised that way. I come from a household where it’s not okay to be 'non' anything."