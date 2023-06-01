Paramore Brings Out Lil Uzi Vert To Sing 'Misery Business'
By Rebekah Gonzalez
June 1, 2023
Paramore surprised fans at Madison Square Garden this week by bringing out rapper Lil Uzi Vert for an unforgettable performance of one of the band's biggest hits. Usually, frontwoman Hayley Williams chooses a superfan to join her on stage and sing their 2007 hit "Misery Business," and for their Wednesday night (May 31st) show, Lil Uzi Vert fit the bill.
“We’ve been talking for a minute but this is the first time we’ve met in person. I love you," Williams told the rapper onstage. "You’ve said so many nice things about me. You’re so sweet to me, and to Paramore,” she added. “Can we do this bridge again together? Then we’re going to melt their faces off.”
@kaitlynsperduto
not @Lil Uzi Vert coming out to sing Miz Biz with @Paramore #paramore #liluzivert #paramoremsg♬ original sound - Kaitlyn
Lil Uzi's love for Paramore and Williams goes way back. In 2017, they called her one of their musical heroes. “She’s like the best,” Uzi said. “It’s hard to top that. She’s like the best, just of my generation there’s nobody, bro.” They've also shared a video of themself vibing to some of the biggest hits over the years.
Just a day before they joined Paramore onstage at MSG, Uzi opened up about their decision to change their pronouns from he/him to they/them. "Once you figure out whether you’re here with it, there with it, or both, you’re not alone anymore," they told 032c magazine. "This community offers access to a certain kind of support that you might not have had [previously during] your entire life because you weren’t raised that way. I come from a household where it’s not okay to be 'non' anything."