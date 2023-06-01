Shinedown Announce Fall Tour Dates, Reveal Special Guests

By Logan DeLoye

June 1, 2023

Shinedown Performs Live For SiriusXM's Small Stage Series Presented By American Express At The Orange Peel In Asheville
Photo: Getty Images North America

Shinedown just announced a run of fall dates for The Revolutions Live Tour featuring a few very special openers, and you're not going to want to miss this! According to a press release, the "Sound of Madness" standouts will be kicking off a 26-date tour in St. Louis, Missouri, on September 3rd with special guests, Papa Roach, and Spiritbox.

Other The Revolutions Live Tour stops include Kansas City, Missouri, Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, Burgettstown, Pennsylvania, Detroit, Michigan, Syracuse, New York, Ocean City, Maryland, Camden, New Jersey, Gilford, New Hampshire, Bangor, Maine, Mansfield, Massachusetts, Newark, New Jersey, Simpsonville, South Carolina, Atlanta, Georgia, Tampa, Florida, Hollywood, Florida, Franklin, Tennessee, Rogers, Arkansas, Allen, Texas, Houston, Texas, San Antonio, Texas, Phoenix, Arizona, Las Vegas, Nevada, Irvine, California, and Salt Lake City, Utah. The "A Symptom Of Being Human" artists will wrap up their highly-anticipated fall tour in Albuquerque, New Mexico on October 19th.

Shinedown are currently on a spring tour with Three Days Grace and From Ashes to New. They will preform their last spring show in Portland, Oregon, on May 9th before hitting the road again through July. Interested individuals can purchase general admission or exclusive VIP tickets to the fall tour through Shinedown's website.

Shinedown
