Is there anything more American than a hot dog? For many people, hot dogs are the go-to food for summer and barbecues. They are a classic for a reason: They're easy to make, taste good, and are available almost anywhere. No matter if you enjoy the classic ketchup and mustard toppings or prefer it loaded up with tomatoes, chili or sauerkraut, you can customize hot dogs however you like to make your perfect bite.

LoveFood found the best hot dog joints in the country, compiling a list of the top spot in each state based on user reviews, awards, and personal experience. According to the site, the list is filled with restaurants serving classic dogs like chili cheese or Chicago to some that have a more unique style.

So what was named the best place for hot dogs in Tennessee? The best hot dog joint in the Volunteer State, is D&B's Hot Dogs and Ice Cream in East Tennessee. Even by just hearing the name, you can believe that you're going to find a hot dog on the menu that is just to your liking, plus a nice sweet treat to enjoy after! D&B's Hot Dogs and Ice Cream is located at 8909 Oak Ridge Highway in Knoxville.

Here's what the site had to say:

"Friends Daniel and Bruce opened Knoxville's D&B's together after struggling to find a decent hot dog elsewhere. There's no danger of that anymore, as these dogs are incredible. Go for classic, old-school dogs or pimped-up options like the Wagon, with bacon, chili, fried potatoes, sour cream, onions, and cheese. Customers also rate the fast service."

Check out LoveFood's full list to see more of the best hot dog joints in the country.