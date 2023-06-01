The Most Underrated City To Visit In Colorado

Popular destinations like New York, Seattle, and Miami are guaranteed to get visitors all year round. Some people want to change things up by visiting either nearby cities or ones that don't get as much love. These destinations are not tiny locales either -- they're full of their own unique landmarks, attractions, restaurants, and neat features.

That's why a website called Prevention compiled a list of the most underrated cities you can visit in the U.S. Writers say, "We’ve rounded up the 50 most underrated cities in the U.S.—one in each state—that are well worth a visit. From Carmel, Indiana to Cape May, New Jersey, we’re sharing the best under-the-radar locales for you to explore along with what each place has to offer."

According to the list, Boulder is the most underrated city in Colorado! Here's why it was chosen:

"While most folks go to Aspen or Denver when it comes to visiting Colorado, Boulder is its best kept secret. This small town is just 40 minutes or so from Denver, but a world away. Nestled at the base of the Flatirons, the outdoor exploratory options in Boulder are unparalleled, and Pearl Street offers plenty of shopping and dining."

If you're interested in other well-known cities, visit prevention.com.