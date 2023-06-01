The Most Underrated City To Visit In Florida

Popular destinations like New York, Seattle, and Miami are guaranteed to get visitors all year round. Some people want to change things up by visiting either nearby cities or ones that don't get as much love. These destinations are not tiny locales either -- they're full of their own unique landmarks, attractions, restaurants, and neat features.

That's why a website called Prevention compiled a list of the most underrated cities you can visit in the U.S. Writers say, "We’ve rounded up the 50 most underrated cities in the U.S.—one in each state—that are well worth a visit. From Carmel, Indiana to Cape May, New Jersey, we’re sharing the best under-the-radar locales for you to explore along with what each place has to offer."

According to the list, West Palm Beach is the most underrated city in Florida! Here's why it was chosen:

"Rather than going to crowded beaches in Miami or Ft. Lauderdale, head over to West Palm Beach instead. Separated from Palm Beach proper by the Lake Worth Lagoon, this city is bustling with fine dining, bars, and culture, like the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts, where you can check out concerts, plays, ballets, and operas. And yes, the beaches are spectacular."

