Tom Brady Addresses Potential NFL Comeback

The move is Brady's second partnership with Raiders owner Mark Davis, having previously acquired an ownership interest in the defending WNBA champion Las Vegas Aces in March. Discussions between Brady and Davis had reportedly been going on for weeks and could be decided soon, though talks are described as being extremely sensitive, according to sources.

Brady's investment was expected to be "passive" and wouldn't include the legendary quarterback having any operational control or authority over the franchise in business or football matters, a source with direct knowledge of the situation confirmed. Brady never played for the Raiders, but was reported to be strongly considering joining the franchise during his free agency period in 2020, instead signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for his inevitable final three seasons after spending his first 20 with the New England Patriots.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion announced his acquisition of an ownership state in the Aces on March 23.

“I am very excited to be part of the Las Vegas Aces organization,” Brady said. “My love for women’s sports began at a young age when I would tag along to all my older sisters’ games—They were by far the best athletes in our house! We celebrated their accomplishments together as a family, and they remain a great inspiration to me.

“I have always been a huge fan of women’s sports, and I admire the work that the Aces’ players, staff, and the WNBA continue to do to grow the sport and empower future generations of athletes. To be able to contribute in any way to that mission as a member of the Aces organization is an incredible honor.”

Brady announced he's "retiring for good" after 23 NFL seasons in a video shared on his official social media accounts on February 1. The 45-year-old had previously announced his retirement last offseason before announcing his decision to return several weeks later.

Brady is set to become FOX Sports' lead NFL analyst as part of a deal that was agreed to take place following the conclusion of his playing career, but has publicly stated that he won't start until 2024, taking the next year to spend time with his family and prepare for the job. The San Mateo native is the NFL's all-time passing leader for yards and touchdowns, as well as quarterback wins, among numerous other records.