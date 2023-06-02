Florida Is Home To One Of The Best Road Trips In America

Poet Ralph Waldo Emerson penned the famous quote, "It's not the destination, it's the journey." Beyond the philosophical meaning, many people take this to heart when going on a scenic road trip. Drivers and passengers will be treated to natural vistas, man-made landmarks, roadside restaurants, or just the winding path of the road itself.

For travelers who love road trips, Travel + Leisure rounded up the best locations to take one in America. The website states, "From the dramatic California coast to the history-lined thoroughfares of New England, the U.S. is brimming with scenic drives, some more stunning than others."

A popular highway in Florida was featured on the list: U.S. 1 in the Florida Keys! Here's why writers chose it:

"Leaving the mainland for Florida's Keys, travelers enter a paradise of beach bars, water sports, and Parrotheads (Jimmy Buffett fans). From Key Largo to Key West, the Overseas Highway strings the islands together like beads, running past lighthouses, underwater coral reef parks, and across the Seven-Mile Bridge, among the longest bridges in the world. On the docks at Islamorada, travelers can hand-feed bait fish to tarpon more than six feet long. Further down, on Big Pine Key, you can spot some of the island chain's most well-known residents at the National Key Deer Refuge."

If you need more road trip ideas, check out the full list on travelandleisure.com.