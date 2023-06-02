Moneybagg Yo Taps Lil Durk, Future & More For 'Hard To Love' Mixtape

"Preciate To All Y'all For Being Patient With Me It's Been A Long Two Years And Honestly it Don't Even Feel Like It," the CMG artist wrote in his post about the project. "The S**t That Went On Could of Broke Me To My Knees But I’m To HardBody ! This Tape I Got Real Personal! Touched On Pain, Vulnerability, And Substance Abuse Shout Out To Everyone Who Played A Part In Putting This Together This Mixtape Is The SINGLE To My Upcoming Album! Trust me, This S**t Gone Set The Summer On Fye🔥"



The mixtape also features Moneyabgg Yo's deeply personal track "Going Thru It." Earlier this week, he told Angie Martinez about the emotional record during his appearance on her In Real Life podcast. In it, 'Bagg raps about the miscarriage his girlfriend Ari Fletcher had last year.



"Soon as we agreed to have a child, she had a miscarriage," he raps. "Dealt with that s**t behind closed doors, I ain't post nothin' on life (Why?)/Didn't want them folks inside my business, so I told 'em I'm fine/Might just be private, keep your sympathy, ain't lookin' for nothin'"



Listen to Moneyabgg Yo's Hard To Love mixtape below.



WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE