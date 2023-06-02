North Carolina Donut Shop Ranks Among The 10 Best In America For 2023
By Sarah Tate
June 2, 2023
Is there anything better than a hot and fresh, made-from-scratch donut? Donuts are the best pick-me-up. Whether you pair your favorite donut with a cup of coffee in the morning or just want a sweet afternoon snack, there are plenty of amazing local shops waiting to serve up some of the best jelly-filled and heavily-glazed treats.
Yelp compiled its 2023 list of the 100 best donut shops around the country, serving up everything "from old-fashioned frosted classics to bacon-topped maple creams, and trendy Hawaiian-style donuts with ube-flavored glaze." Several local favorites around North Carolina managed to snag a spot, and one even ranked in the Top 5 overall.
Among the best donut shops in the country is HOLE Doughnuts, with the Asheville donut and coffee shop landing the No. 2 spot overall. HOLE is located at 168 Haywood Road in Asheville.
Here's what the site had to say:
"HOLE serves just four flavors of yeasted donuts — and each is pure 'perfection,' according to Yelpers. Husband-and-wife duo Ryan Martin and Hallee Hirsch make their donuts fresh to order from a slow-rising dough, for a result that's 'delicately crispy on the outside and fluffy on the inside.' 'We like to keep things as simple as possible [and] get the donut perfect each time,' Ryan says. That requires a labor-intensive process of making 700-1,500 donuts daily — each of which is carefully hand-rolled and hand-shaped in HOLE's open kitchen."
HOLE wasn't the only North Carolina locale to find a place on the list. Here are all of the Tar Heel State donut shops named among America's best:
- No. 2: HOLE Doughnuts (Asheville)
- No. 13: Superior Bakery (Fayetteville)
- No. 57: Baker's Dozen (Raleigh)
- No. 62: OMG Donuts & Bakery (Concord)
- No. 97: HenDough (Hendersonville)
These are the Top 10 best donut shops in the U.S. for 2023:
- Rocklin Donuts & Cinnamon (Rocklin, California)
- HOLE – Hot Doughnuts and Fresh Coffee (Asheville, North Carolina)
- JD Flannel Donuts and Coffee (San Juan Capistrano, California)
- Munchkins Donuts (Covina, California)
- Hot N Sweet Coffee and Donut Shop (Page, Arizona)
- Round Rock Donuts (Round Rock, Texas)
- The Jelly Donut (San Francisco, California)
- Stan's Donut Shop (Santa Clara, California)
- Simone's Donuts (Long Beach, California)
- Purvé Donut Shop (Honolulu, Oahu, Hawaii)
Check out Yelp's full list to see more of the country's best donut shops this year.