When it comes to deciding where you want to raise a family and build a life, some areas of the country may be better suited for the job, whether it's because of quiet suburban home surrounded by neighbors or access to schools with quality education.

WalletHub compared nearly 200 cities around the country to find which are the best and worst for raising a family, acknowledging, "While obviously not perfect — given personal preference and the limitations of publicly available data — our findings will hopefully give movers a sense of their options."

Several Ohio cities found a spot on the list:

No. 66: Columbus

No. 100: Cincinnati

No. 154: Akron

No. 161: Toledo

No. 182: Cleveland

Columbus was the only Ohio city that found a spot in the top half of the list, though Akron ranked third in housing affordability. Cleveland, on the other hand, fell at the bottom of the list, even ranking among cities with the highest percentage of families living below the poverty line and cities with the highest divorce rate.

To determine the list, WalletHub analyzed 182 U.S. cities using five factors: family fun, health & safety, education & child care, affordability and socio-economics. These factors were then evaluated using 45 relevant metrics, including playgrounds per capital, walkability, ideal weather, average commute time, pediatricians per capita, violent-crime rate per capita, school-system quality, child-care costs, cost of living, housing affordability, unemployment rate, wealth gap and many more.

Check out WalletHub's full report to learn more about the best places in the country to raise a family.