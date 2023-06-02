The Best Hotel In California

By Logan DeLoye

June 2, 2023

Wide shot aerial view of family playing in pool at tropical resort
Photo: Digital Vision

Summer is just around the corner and it's time for a vacation. What better place to relax by the pool with your favorite people than at the best hotel in the entire state? This hotel is known for its quality of comfort among other luxurious amenities. Wether you're looking to spend the night here on your way to another destination, or stay for an extended amount of time, this hotel is the best around!

According to a list compiled by Reader's Digest, the best hotel in California is the Desert Rivera Hotel found in Palm Springs.

Here is what Reader's Digest had to say about the best hotel in California:

"With plenty of extra (and unique) amenities, this California hotel is anything but basic. Watch a flick in the movie theatre with a bucket of buttery popcorn or pick up a frozen pizza from the front desk to bake in the outdoor poolside pizza oven. The staff even lights candles around the pool at night so you’ll truly feel like you’re in your own oasis. Find out 13 more incredible hotel perks that will make you want to book a room ASAP."

For a continued list of the best hotel in each state visit rd.com.

