According to a list compiled by Reader's Digest, the best hotel in California is the Desert Rivera Hotel found in Palm Springs.

Here is what Reader's Digest had to say about the best hotel in California:

"With plenty of extra (and unique) amenities, this California hotel is anything but basic. Watch a flick in the movie theatre with a bucket of buttery popcorn or pick up a frozen pizza from the front desk to bake in the outdoor poolside pizza oven. The staff even lights candles around the pool at night so you’ll truly feel like you’re in your own oasis. Find out 13 more incredible hotel perks that will make you want to book a room ASAP."

