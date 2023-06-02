Summer is just around the corner and it is time for a vacation. What better place to relax by the pool with your favorite people than at the best hotel in the entire state? This hotel is known for its quality of comfort among other luxurious amenities. Wether you're looking to spend the night here on your way to another destination, or stay for an extended amount of time, this hotel is the best around!

According to a list compiled by Reader's Digest, the best hotel in Nebraska is the Hampton Inn located in Kearney. This hotel is no ordinary Hampton Inn. It is primarily known for its amazing complementary breakfast among other unique qualities. Reader's Digest also praised the hotel for its high standards of cleanliness.

Here is what Reader's Digest had to say about the best hotel in Nebraska:

"The question shouldn’t be “what does this Hampton Inn, Kearney have to offer?” but rather “what doesn’t it have?” Because judging by the reviews, it’s got it all. From cleanliness to comfort to a delicious complimentary breakfast, this Nebraska hotel received high marks in every area."

For a continued list of the best hotels in each state visit rd.com.