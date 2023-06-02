The Best Hotel In Pennsylvania

By Logan DeLoye

June 2, 2023

Reception Area Of Modern Spa With Reception Desk, Potted Plants, Decorative Objects And Marble Floor
Photo: iStockphoto

Summer is just around the corner and it's time for a vacation. What better place to relax by the pool with your favorite people than at the best hotel in the entire state? This hotel is known for its quality of comfort among other luxurious amenities. Wether you're looking to spend the night here on your way to another destination, or stay for an extended amount of time, this hotel is the best around!

According to a list compiled by Reader's Digest, the best hotel in Pennsylvania is AmishView Inn & Suites found in Bird in Hand. This hotel is praised for their amazing breakfast menu, and endless views of beautiful rolling farmlands. Guests are also able to partake in an "authentic buggy ride."

Here is what Reader's Digest had to say about the best hotel in Pennsylvania:

"Don’t pass up a chance to stay at this adorable inn smack dab in the heart of Amish country. As expected, the food is the highlight here with a made-from-scratch menu starring cinnamon rolls, fluffy waffles, fresh eggs, and more. Enjoy your hearty meal with a backdrop of rolling farmlands before heading out for an authentic buggy ride."

For a continued list of the best hotels in each state visit rd.com.

