According to a list compiled by Reader's Digest, the best hotel in Pennsylvania is AmishView Inn & Suites found in Bird in Hand. This hotel is praised for their amazing breakfast menu, and endless views of beautiful rolling farmlands. Guests are also able to partake in an "authentic buggy ride."

Here is what Reader's Digest had to say about the best hotel in Pennsylvania:

"Don’t pass up a chance to stay at this adorable inn smack dab in the heart of Amish country. As expected, the food is the highlight here with a made-from-scratch menu starring cinnamon rolls, fluffy waffles, fresh eggs, and more. Enjoy your hearty meal with a backdrop of rolling farmlands before heading out for an authentic buggy ride."

