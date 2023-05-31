Pennsylvania Town Named Best Historic Town In The Entire State

American history shines through every road sign, old brick building, and run-down cafe in each of America's small towns. Stories from years past beam through every boarded door, slow stoplight, and dirt road that runs through the backbone of the country. Each state offers a fair amount of history, but there is only one town in each state known for offering the best, richest, history. This town's history is known far and wide by locals and travelers visiting the area to experience the unique culture.

According to a list compiled by Sherman's travel, the best historic town in Pennsylvania is Milford. Milford is known for its stunning architecture and abundance of historical sites.

Here is what Sherman's Travel had to say about the best historic town in Pennsylvania:

"As the birthplace of the American conservation movement, Milford is home to several historical attractions, including Grey Towers National Historic Site (the former home of Gifford Pinchot, the founder of the USDA Forest Service) and The Pike County Historical Society Museum (which displays an American flag with President Abraham Lincoln's blood from the night he was assassinated). The Milford Historic District is known for its stunning architecture, with styles ranging from Greek Revival to Italianate and beyond."

