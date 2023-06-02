The Weeknd Releases New Single 'Popular' With Playboy Carti & Madonna
By Tony M. Centeno
June 2, 2023
Abel Tesfaye comes through with his rare bop in support of his upcoming soundtrack for "The Idol."
On Friday, June 2, The Weeknd debuted his new single "Popular" featuring Playboi Carti and Madonna. The song, which was produced by Abel himself plus Metro Boomin and Mike Dean, has Madonna crooning alongside the Canadian singer. Meanwhile, Carti spits his bars in between their verses on the most pop-like record he's ever been on. Tesfaye confirmed the record's arrival shortly after he posted a screenshot of his recent FaceTime call with Carti, which fueled the hype for their innovative collaboration.
In addition to the song, Tesfaye also released a visualizer that features scenes from his show's official debut at Cannes Film Festival in France with appearances from Lily-Rose Depp, Mike Dean and others. "Popular" also made its debut while the singer, Depp and the show's co-creator Sam Levinson walked the red carpet at the event. Fans went wild after they heard the song in the background of videos that surfaced on social media. Tesfaye confirmed the song's details in a social post he uploaded on Wednesday. He followed up with the long-awaited release date for the show's soundtrack.
"Popular" arrives not long after Tesfaye released the first single "Double Fantasy" featuring Future. The song's video featured more scenes from the upcoming series, which finally debuts on Max this Sunday, June 4. The pre-orders for the official soundtrack are available now, but don't expect it to drop until June 30.
Watch the visualizer for The Weeknd, Playboi Carti and Madonna's new collaboration below.
WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE