Woman Arrested In Plot To Kill Wife Of Man She Met On Dating Site

A Tennessee woman was arrested in relation to a murder plot targeting the wife of a man she'd met on Match.com, according to court documents filed in Knoxville federal court obtained by the Daily Beast.

Melody Sasser, 47, was charged with murder-for-hire, having been accused of threatening David Wallace and his wife, Jennifer, whom she allegedly tracked using a fitness app to send updates to a fake assassination website, which instead provided a tip to police.

“This needs to appear to be random or accident. Or plant drugs, don’t want a lengthy investigation,” Sasser allegedly wrote on the now-defunct Online Killers Market website while using the name “Cattree.”

Sasser, who was employed by the truck stop company Pilot Flying J at the time of the incident, gave the website an estimated $9,750 in bitcoin on January 11, as well as information on Jennifer and details on how she wanted a hitman to conduct the killing, the court documents stated.

Sasser and David Wallace were reported to have matched on the dating website in 2020 and, while the exact nature of their relationship remains unclear, they had hiked the Great Smoky Mountains National Park and the Appalachian Trail together prior to the attempted hitman plot. Wallace said his relationship with Sasser soured in 2022, at which point he left for Prattville, Alabama, with Jennifer, his fiancée at the time.