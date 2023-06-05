With the rise in popularity of ancestry sites, many people are learning more about their family history and even finding distant family members. Chrissy Teigen recently shared her experience taking a DNA test for an ancestry site and how it led to an "insane" mixup where she thought she had an identical twin sister.

The 37-year-old model took to Instagram over the weekend to explain the drama that had her rethinking her entire life during an "insane 24 hours" where she believed she found her long-lost twin sister after taking a 23 and Me DNA test, per Entertainment Tonight.

She recounted the tale to her followers, saying she has been on a journey of health and wellness over the past few years, which included learning more about her family. This led to her taking the test that ended with the surprising results that she had an identical twin, a revelation that had her "spiraling." Her spiral got to the point where she had to get her dad, Ron Teigen Sr., involved and ask if her mom, Vilailuck Teigen, actually gave birth to twins.

"I call my dad and I literally say, 'Dad, hey, did you see me come out of Mom's vagina and were there two of me?'" she recalled of the conversation. "He starts laughing and saying, 'No, I was there. There were not two of you.' I'm like, 'Are you sure you were there?'"