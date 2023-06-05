Chrissy Teigen Reveals 'Insane' Mixup Where She Thought She Had A Twin
By Sarah Tate
June 5, 2023
With the rise in popularity of ancestry sites, many people are learning more about their family history and even finding distant family members. Chrissy Teigen recently shared her experience taking a DNA test for an ancestry site and how it led to an "insane" mixup where she thought she had an identical twin sister.
The 37-year-old model took to Instagram over the weekend to explain the drama that had her rethinking her entire life during an "insane 24 hours" where she believed she found her long-lost twin sister after taking a 23 and Me DNA test, per Entertainment Tonight.
She recounted the tale to her followers, saying she has been on a journey of health and wellness over the past few years, which included learning more about her family. This led to her taking the test that ended with the surprising results that she had an identical twin, a revelation that had her "spiraling." Her spiral got to the point where she had to get her dad, Ron Teigen Sr., involved and ask if her mom, Vilailuck Teigen, actually gave birth to twins.
"I call my dad and I literally say, 'Dad, hey, did you see me come out of Mom's vagina and were there two of me?'" she recalled of the conversation. "He starts laughing and saying, 'No, I was there. There were not two of you.' I'm like, 'Are you sure you were there?'"
Even with her father's reassurances, she was still trying to figure out what exactly the test results could mean.
"At this point, I'm making excuses for my whole life," she said. "This is why I'm co-dependent, because my twin was ripped away from me. I've always felt something missing, and this is why I have addiction issues."
The confusion was eventually settled when she called her sister Tina Teigen, who reminded her that she was supposed to appear on Finding Your Roots, a show that dives into a celebrity's ancestry. However, they never finished shooting the episode. So the person she matched recently was just herself from her previous test.
"They had us take DNA tests, and they put it under secret names so the world couldn't tell," she said, adding, "My identical twin was myself. I was matching myself."
While she might not have a twin sister, she does have a mini-me in the form of her 7-year-old daughter Luna, whom she shares with husband John Legend along with 4-year-old son Miles and 4-month-old daughter Esti. She previously responded to rumors that she used a surrogate for her littlest one, shutting down critics by sharing a photo from Esti's birth.