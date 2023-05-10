Chrissy Teigen Responds To Rumors She Used A Surrogate For Baby Esti

Just weeks after giving birth to her third child, Esti Maxine Stephens, she took to Instagram to share a realistic and funny update. The photo features Teigen showing holding a coffee and showing off her outfit— a black wide-brim hat, a pink cardigan, brown boots, and a grey dress which clearly shows her leaking milk and sporting a stain near her C-section scar. "On my way! to bandage together both my wound," she captioned the post.

The news first broke when Legend announced the baby's arrival during a private concert just hours after Teigen gave birth. Several days later the parents took to Instagram to reveal Esti's name along with an adorable family photo of her two oldest children — 6-year-old daughter Luna and 4-year-old son Miles — holding their little sister. "[It's] very exciting. I was just saying my kids are doing so well. My older kids are doing so well with her and (it) just fills the house up with more love," Legend said in a recent interview. "I just think we're more comfortable with ourselves and our parenting style and I think we're just more comfortable being parents now. So dare I say, it's easier."