Fireboy DML Reflects On Afro Nation Miami Set & Opens Up About New Music

The 27-year-old has been on a roll since he made his official debut in 2019. After dropping two solo albums, Fireboy DML released "Peru" in 2021, which spread across the airwaves in the U.S. the rest of the world. It even got a special remix from the UK's Ed Sheeran. Last year, he was nominated for Best International Act at the 2022 BET Awards. The nomination led to his historic performance as the first Nigerian artist to perform at the annual award show.



In 2023, Fireboy DML is manifesting more all-star collaborations. He aims to join forces with other top-tier acts like Post Malone and Travis Scott plus his afrobeats counterparts Wizkid, Burna Boy and Davido. He's keeping the momentum going by releasing new music. Following his collaboration with Jaido P "One of a Kind," Fireboy released his latest single "Someone." He explained that the instrumental for the record was originally created with Drake in mind.



"It was a Drake beat sent from one of Drake's producers," he said. "So I felt like 'What would Drake do?' I was just in the mood. I feel like I can get into any persona I like and make a record. I was just in that moment and I just made that record. I was like 'You know I'm not going to wait for Drake to hear this.' So I was like 'I'm going to release it and see what he's going to do.'"



Listen to Fireboy DML's new single and check out more scenes from his Afro Nation set in Miami below.

