Historic Washington Pub Named Among America's Best Under-The-Radar Pubs

Sometimes people want to take a step back from busy, bustling bars and enjoy something a little more chill. That's where your small speakeasies and tucked-away watering holes come in. These hole-in-the-wall spots tend to be more intimate with their atmosphere and entertainment while serving delicious drinks and food.

If you're looking to add some cozy pubs to your bucket list, Cheapism found the best under-the-radar pubs across America, including "charming Irish, English, and American-style pubs."

A historic pub in Washington state was featured on the list: Conor Byrne Pub! Here's why it was chosen:

"Formerly The Owl, the Conor Byrne Pub has operated since 1992. It’s located on Ballard Avenue and is a cozy space known for its comfortable bar seating. Interior decor like brick walls and a century-old back bar make the space welcoming and comfortable. The pub is known for live music showcasing country and bluegrass artists, as well as its selection of 57 whiskeys and 22 beers."

If you take a peek at their Instagram page, they always posting memes and advertising live events and open mic nights coming up. You can find a calendar of their events as well on their website.

You can find this spot at 5140 Ballard Ave NW in Seattle.

Check out the full list on cheapism.com.