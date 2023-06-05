Metro Boomin Shares Emotional Tribute To His Mom One Year After Her Death

"It hurts that I don’t get your calls and texts and screenshots every time I achieve something new anymore but I’m grateful to have the many many manyyyyy ones from You already on the 10+ year journey leading up to now," he continued. "I Love You Mom with all my being and can’t wait to see You again because I know I will!!"



Metro Boomin's mother was killed last year in a murder-suicide by her husband, who was not Metro's father. Her body was found outside of Atlanta. The producer understandably took awhile to open up about his mom's death, but he broke his silence in August 2022 in a series of Instagram Stories.



My Mom was and still is my best friend in the universe and anybody who really know me know I’ve always been a Momma’s boy my whole life,” he wrote. “This don’t even feel like real life no more; it’s like a nightmare that never ends, and starts over every time I wake up.”



The anniversary arrives after Metro Boomin's massive success with his Heroes & Villains album and the soundtrack for Marvel's Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.