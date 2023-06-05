Metro Boomin Shares Emotional Tribute To His Mom One Year After Her Death
By Tony M. Centeno
June 5, 2023
Metro Boomin is still mourning the loss of his late mother a year after her death.
On Saturday, June 3, the accomplished producer took to Instagram to reflect on his first year without his mom Leslie Wayne. In his lengthy post, Young Metro put his mom on a pedestal as "the best Mother and friend that anyone could possibly even pray for."
"You dedicated every second and every ounce of your being to the betterment of your 5 children and our family as a whole," he wrote. "Our time was cut short but I’m still so grateful for all that you have taught me and the values, lessons, and morals You have instilled in each of us."
"It hurts that I don’t get your calls and texts and screenshots every time I achieve something new anymore but I’m grateful to have the many many manyyyyy ones from You already on the 10+ year journey leading up to now," he continued. "I Love You Mom with all my being and can’t wait to see You again because I know I will!!"
Metro Boomin's mother was killed last year in a murder-suicide by her husband, who was not Metro's father. Her body was found outside of Atlanta. The producer understandably took awhile to open up about his mom's death, but he broke his silence in August 2022 in a series of Instagram Stories.
My Mom was and still is my best friend in the universe and anybody who really know me know I’ve always been a Momma’s boy my whole life,” he wrote. “This don’t even feel like real life no more; it’s like a nightmare that never ends, and starts over every time I wake up.”
The anniversary arrives after Metro Boomin's massive success with his Heroes & Villains album and the soundtrack for Marvel's Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.