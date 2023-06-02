Metro Boomin Releases 'Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse' Soundtrack
By Tony M. Centeno
June 2, 2023
Metro Boomin's latest collection of songs inspired by Marvel's new Spider-Man film has finally arrived.
On Friday, June 2, Marvel's Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse hit theaters nationwide, and so did its accompanying soundtrack. The 13-track project released via Boominati Worldwide and Republic Records comes equipped with a slew of brand-new collaborations with Young Metro. Executively produced by the St. Louis native, the project features contributions from Future, Lil Uzi Vert, NAV, Coi Leray, Swae Lee, JID, Toian, Beam, Ei8ht, Roisee, Offset, A Boogie Wit da Hoodie, Wizkid, A$AP Rocky, 21 Savage, 2 Chainz, Nas and Lil Wayne.
Metro Boomin first confirmed his involvement with the film's soundtrack back in December following the release of his previous album Heroes & Villains. Since then, Metro released his "Creepin'" (Remix) with The Weeknd and Diddy. He also confirmed other projects he's got in the works like joint albums with Future and JID.
"Got a lot of new music coming but when me and @JIDsv drop 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥😵💫," Metro tweeted in March.
Last month, the accomplished beatmaker began to confirm the epic lineup for the soundtrack beginning with Don Toliver. The Cactus Jack artist appears on the track "Link Up," which debuted in a commercial for Hyundai. Afterward, he shared stellar animated artwork of all the featured artists wearing their own Spider-Man suits and masks.
Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse is in theaters now. Listen to the official soundtrack below.