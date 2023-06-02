Metro Boomin Releases 'Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse' Soundtrack

Metro Boomin first confirmed his involvement with the film's soundtrack back in December following the release of his previous album Heroes & Villains. Since then, Metro released his "Creepin'" (Remix) with The Weeknd and Diddy. He also confirmed other projects he's got in the works like joint albums with Future and JID.



"Got a lot of new music coming but when me and @JIDsv drop 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥😵‍💫," Metro tweeted in March.



Last month, the accomplished beatmaker began to confirm the epic lineup for the soundtrack beginning with Don Toliver. The Cactus Jack artist appears on the track "Link Up," which debuted in a commercial for Hyundai. Afterward, he shared stellar animated artwork of all the featured artists wearing their own Spider-Man suits and masks.



Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse is in theaters now. Listen to the official soundtrack below.

