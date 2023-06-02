Metro Boomin Releases 'Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse' Soundtrack

By Tony M. Centeno

June 2, 2023

Metro Boomin
Photo: Getty Images

Metro Boomin's latest collection of songs inspired by Marvel's new Spider-Man film has finally arrived.

On Friday, June 2, Marvel's Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse hit theaters nationwide, and so did its accompanying soundtrack. The 13-track project released via Boominati Worldwide and Republic Records comes equipped with a slew of brand-new collaborations with Young Metro. Executively produced by the St. Louis native, the project features contributions from Future, Lil Uzi VertNAVCoi LeraySwae LeeJIDToianBeam, Ei8ht, RoiseeOffset, A Boogie Wit da HoodieWizkidA$AP Rocky21 Savage2 ChainzNas and Lil Wayne.

Metro Boomin first confirmed his involvement with the film's soundtrack back in December following the release of his previous album Heroes & Villains. Since then, Metro released his "Creepin'" (Remix) with The Weeknd and Diddy. He also confirmed other projects he's got in the works like joint albums with Future and JID.

"Got a lot of new music coming but when me and @JIDsv drop 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥😵‍💫," Metro tweeted in March.

Last month, the accomplished beatmaker began to confirm the epic lineup for the soundtrack beginning with Don Toliver. The Cactus Jack artist appears on the track "Link Up," which debuted in a commercial for Hyundai. Afterward, he shared stellar animated artwork of all the featured artists wearing their own Spider-Man suits and masks.

Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse is in theaters now. Listen to the official soundtrack below.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.