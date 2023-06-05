NFL Investigating Player For 'Pervasive' Gambling, Bets On Own Team
By Jason Hall
June 5, 2023
The National Football League is investigating an unnamed Indianapolis Colts player for potential violations of the league's gambling policy, the team confirmed in a statement shared publicly on Monday (June 5).
“We are aware of the NFL’s investigation, and we will have no further comment at this time," the team said via Joel A. Erickson of the Indianapolis Star.
The investigation was initially reported by Matt Rybaltowski of SportsHandle.com, citing a source who referred to the wagering activities as "pervasive" and included bets on the Colts.
In April, five NFL players were suspended for violations of the NFL's gambling policy, sources with knowledge of the situation confirmed to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Four Detroit Lions players -- wide receivers Jameson Williams, Quintez Cephus and Stanley Berryhill, cornerback C.J. Moore -- and Washington Commanders defensive end Shaka Toney were all disciplined in relation to the violations, according to Rapoport.
Cephus, Moore and Toney were suspended indefinitely "through at least the conclusion of the 2023 season for betting on NFL games in the 2022 season," which they are eligible to appeal, while Berryhill and Williams were suspended "for the team's first six regular season games," but will be "eligible to participate in all offseason and preseason activities," according to an NFL press release.
"Sources: NFL suspended 5 players, including #Lions WR Jameson Williams, for violations of NFL gambling policy. #Lions’ CJ Moore & Quintez Cephus, plus #Commanders' Shaka Toney, are suspended indefinitely (at least 1 year). Williams & DET’s Stanley Berryhill are suspended 6 games," Rapoport tweeted.
An investigation into the allegations found "no evidence indicating any inside information was used or that any game was compromised in any way," according to the press release.
Williams, the No. 12 overall pick in 2022 NFL Draft, appeared in six games and caught one pass for 41 yards and a touchdown during his rookie season after recovering from a torn ACL he suffered in Alabama's College Football Playoff National Championship Game loss to Georgia 11 months prior.
“Alliance Sports confirms that its client, Jameson Williams, has been suspended by the NFL for six games for violating the NFL’s gambling policy," Williams' representation said in a statement obtained by ESPN's Adam Schefter. "Jameson takes full responsibility for his actions and is very apologetic to the NFL, his teammates and the fans and city of Detroit. However, it is important to note that Jameson’s violation was not for betting on football but rather due to a technical rule regarding the actual location in which the online bet was placed - and which would otherwise be allowed by the NFL outside of the club’s facility. Jameson would never intentionally jeopardize the integrity of the game he loves so much and looks forward to getting back to his team as soon as possible.”
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Calvin Ridley was given a yearlong suspension for betting on NFL games during the 2021 season in February 2022. Ridley, who acquired by the Jaguars in a trade with the Atlanta Falcons in November 2022, was reinstated by the NFL in February after the completion of his suspension.