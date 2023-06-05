NFL Player At Center Of Gambling Investigation Breaks Silence

An investigation into the allegations found "no evidence indicating any inside information was used or that any game was compromised in any way," according to the press release.

Williams, the No. 12 overall pick in 2022 NFL Draft, appeared in six games and caught one pass for 41 yards and a touchdown during his rookie season after recovering from a torn ACL he suffered in Alabama's College Football Playoff National Championship Game loss to Georgia 11 months prior.

“Alliance Sports confirms that its client, Jameson Williams, has been suspended by the NFL for six games for violating the NFL’s gambling policy," Williams' representation said in a statement obtained by ESPN's Adam Schefter. "Jameson takes full responsibility for his actions and is very apologetic to the NFL, his teammates and the fans and city of Detroit. However, it is important to note that Jameson’s violation was not for betting on football but rather due to a technical rule regarding the actual location in which the online bet was placed - and which would otherwise be allowed by the NFL outside of the club’s facility. Jameson would never intentionally jeopardize the integrity of the game he loves so much and looks forward to getting back to his team as soon as possible.”