Rick Ross Recruits Gucci Mane & Meek Mill To Perform At His Car & Bike Show

Ross' event went down without a hitch following weeks of negative backlash from his neighbors. After he confirmed his plans to bring back the car show, people who lived around his property tried to get the event shut down citing traffic concerns and safety issues. Despite signing petitions and meeting with the county's commissioners, city officials sided with Ross and let the show go on as planned. In fact, the Fayette County Sheriff's Office praised the rapper for holding the event without any major issues.



“Everything has run very well considering the amount of people and the small traffic ways we have here, and it’s because he hired a good team,” Sheriff Babb told WSB-TV. “This year, they started putting a lot of plans in place, listened to us, we listened to them."



Check out more scenes from Rick Ross' car and bike show below.