Rick Ross Responds After City Officials Reportedly Deny Permit For Car Show

“This when I become great during the challenges," he continued. "That’s what I like. That’s why I was always one to initiate certain things because I love the challenge. I don’t have a problem going against the challenges because Ricky Rozay ready. Is it really a challenge?”



The "Outlawz" rapper has yet to feel fazed by the backlash from his neighbors, who banded together to complain about Ross' show. During a board meeting held earlier this month, some of the neighbors presented a petition to cancel the event at Rozay's Promise Land ranch and described the mayhem that transpired during last year's inaugural event. They complained that it took over 40 minutes to leave the area and caused other traffic issues on the narrow streets. Following a thorough review of the complaints, the board ruled that Ross' event does not fall in line with the requirements of the county's ordinance.



Ross hasn't cancelled the event as of this report. In fact, he's still promoting the original date and location. See what The Breakfast Club had to say about the situation below.