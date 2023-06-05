Veteran Linebacker Leonard Floyd Signs With Super Bowl Contender: Report

The Buffalo Bills have reportedly signed veteran linebacker Leonard Floyd to a one-year deal, sources with knowledge of the situation confirmed to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport on Monday (June 5).

"Sources: The #Bills are making a late splash in free agency, agreeing to terms with former #Rams standout pass-rusher Leonard Floyd. He gets a 1-year deal after 9 sacks last season. And Buffalo adds another key player on the edge," Rapoport tweeted.

Floyd spent the past four seasons with the Los Angeles Rams, which included winning Super Bowl LVI during a season in which he recorded a career-best 70 tackles in 2021, which followed a career-best 10.5 sacks recorded during the previous season. The move will reunite Floyd with Bills linebacker Von Miller, who signed with the franchise last offseason after being acquired by the Rams in a blockbuster trade with the Denver Broncos midway through their Super Bowl season.