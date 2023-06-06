2 Cleveland Browns Players Robbed At Gunpoint: Police
By Jason Hall
June 6, 2023
Two Cleveland Browns players were robbed at gunpoint during an incident in a parking lot outside a local nightclub early Monday (June 5) morning, according to a police report obtained by ESPN on Tuesday (June 6).
Cornerback Greg Newsome II and defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey were identified as victims whose names were redacted in the report, a team source confirmed. Neither player was reported to be harmed during the incident, according to police.
Newsome and Winfrey exited the club and had gotten into Newsome's truck when six masked men jumped out of an unknown vehicle at 3:30 a.m. local time. The suspects were reported to have stolen jewelry from the two players and fled in Newsome's truck, which police are still searching for.
It’s a cruel world we live in🙏🏽— Greg Newsome II (@gnewsii) June 6, 2023
"It's a cruel world we live in," Newsome tweeted hours later with a praying hands emoji.
Browns backup running back Demetric Felton was also reported to have had his vehicle stolen out of his apartment garage over the weekend.
Kevin Stefanski, on Newsome/Winfrey being robbed at gunpoint: “I’m glad our guys are ok…” declines to comment much further with the police investigation ongoing #Browns pic.twitter.com/QB7XfCxZMv— Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) June 6, 2023
"I'm glad our guys are OK," head coach Kevin Stefanski said during the first day of minicamp on Tuesday. "I want our guys, I want all our our community to be safe. Cleveland Police has been outstanding. Chief [Wayne] Drummond and I spoke yesterday. We want everyone to be safe and we want to get violent people off of our streets."