2 Cleveland Browns Players Robbed At Gunpoint: Police

Two Cleveland Browns players were robbed at gunpoint during an incident in a parking lot outside a local nightclub early Monday (June 5) morning, according to a police report obtained by ESPN on Tuesday (June 6).

Cornerback Greg Newsome II and defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey were identified as victims whose names were redacted in the report, a team source confirmed. Neither player was reported to be harmed during the incident, according to police.

Newsome and Winfrey exited the club and had gotten into Newsome's truck when six masked men jumped out of an unknown vehicle at 3:30 a.m. local time. The suspects were reported to have stolen jewelry from the two players and fled in Newsome's truck, which police are still searching for.