Arizona Water Park Named Among The Best Water Parks In The U.S.

Summer is quickly approaching and the days keep getting hotter as the sun shines even longer. What better way is there to cool down than a trip to a water park? It turns out you don't have to travel too far to visit one of the country's best water parks as it can be found right here in Arizona.

The Edvocate released its list of the best water parks in the U.S. for 2023, and while several can be found in popular destination states like Florida and California, there are plenty top-notch parks scattered around the country that promise lots of fun in the sun.

According to the site, Sunsplash Waterpark at Golfland in Mesa, coming in at No. 32, is worth a visit to cool down in the summer heat while experiencing exciting thrills on the park's various attractions, including Thunder Falls, Bumper Boats, Stormrider, Sidewinder and more. Learn more about the water park at the SunSplash Waterpark website.

These are the 20 best water parks in the country, according to the site:

Schlitterbahn Waterpark (Texas) Typhoon Lagoon (Florida) Hurricane Harbor (California) Noah's Ark Waterpark (Wisconsin) Aquatica (Florida) Water Country USA (Virginia) Six Flags Hurricane Harbor (Georgia) Blizzard Beach (Florida) Splashin' Safari (Indiana) Wet 'n' Wild (North Carolina) Wild Rivers (California) Water World (Colorado) Great Wolf Lodge Waterpark (Ohio) LEGOLAND Water Park (Florida) Rapids Water Park (Florida) Adventure Island (Florida) Kalahari Resort Waterpark (Pennsylvania) Enchanted Forest Water Safari (New York) Wild Waves Theme & Water Park (Washington) Hawaiian Falls (Texas)

Check out the full list of America's best water parks at theedadvocate.org.