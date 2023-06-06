Atlanta Chef Wins James Beard Award, Named Best Chef In The Southeast

A chef at a popular Atlanta eatery was recently recognized as one of the best in the country and the best chef in the southeast.

During the annual James Beard Foundation restaurant and chef awards ceremony on Monday (June 5), Terry Koval, owner and head chef at ATL's The Deer and The Dove, was awarded the title of best chef in the southeast, per WSB-TV. The annual awards honor the culinary industry by handing out awards during the restaurant equivalent of the Oscars, presenting honors for outstanding restaurant, best new restaurant, emerging chef and more, per Eater.

The restaurant also shared a message of support for its chef on its website.

"This is an amazing honor, it's the culmination of a lifetime of work and honor of craft," the statement reads. "If you've been to The Deer and The Dove you've experienced the total tonnage of (Koval's) abilities."

The Deer and the Dove first opened its doors in 2019 with a menu specializing in New American cuisine crafted with local ingredients. Some popular dishes, according to Yelp, include the coffee dusted seared venison, turnips and swiss chard, crawfish tortellini and beef carpaccio, among others.

The Deer and The Dove is located at 155 Sycamore Street in Decatur. Learn more about the restaurant and chef Koval by visiting its website.