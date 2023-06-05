Georgia Diner Named One Of America's 16 Most Iconic Old-Fashioned Diners

Georgia may be home to some unique new restaurants, but sometimes a meal from a blast-from-the-past restaurant is all you need to have a good time.

Eat This, Not That! looked around the country for some of the best old-school diners that are worth a visit, compiling a list of the 16 most iconic diners from a century-old eatery that started as a horse-drawn lunch wagon to a retro chrome diner with a classic menu that will feel like a step back to the '50s in the best way. One restaurant in the Peach State managed to snag a spot on the list.

The Varsity, a longtime local favorite in Atlanta, has been serving the community for nearly 100 years owned and operated by the Gordy family. The Varsity has several locations around Atlanta and Athens as well as some food trucks available for events.

Here's what the site had to say:

"Atlanta's famous downtown diner (and once-upon-a-time drive-in), The Varsity, has been whipping up chili dogs, cheeseburgers, tasty french fries, and chicken nuggets since it opened all the way back in 1928.

The establishment, which has been family-owned and operated since its inception, has had some very exciting moments throughout the years. Clark Gable enjoyed a meal at [The Varsity] in 1939. In 1950, The Varsity dubbed itself the world's biggest drive-in. And, in 1996, one of the business' famous workers, Erby Walker, got to carry the torch during the Olympics."

Check out Eat This, Not That!'s full list to read up on some of America's most iconic old-fashioned diners.