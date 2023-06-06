Jacob deGrom's To Undergo Season-Ending Surgery Months After Massive Deal

Texas Rangers ace Jacob deGrom will undergo season-ending Tommy John surgery just six starts into a five-year, $185 million deal to join the franchise in December, ESPN reports.

"The latest pictures show that we've gone backwards," said Rangers general manager Chris Young said at a news conference on Tuesday (June 6). "There is now structural damage. And it is significant as compared to what we saw originally where there was inflammation."

The two-time Cy Young Award winner was placed on the IL with a forearm injury prior to the decision to undergo the surgery, which typically has an estimated recovery time between 12 and 18 months. deGrom had a 2-0 record with a 2.67 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 30.1 innings pitched.

"This stinks," said deGrom via the Dallas Morning News. "It's not ideal. When you are told you can’t be out there doing something you love, it’s tough. We’ve got a special group of guys here and I want to be able to be out there and help them. It’s a disappointment."

deGrom had previously spent his entire career with the New York Mets, entering his 10th MLB season with an 82-57 career record with a 2.52 ERA and 1,326.0 innings pitched.