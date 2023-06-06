Texas Water Park Named 'Best Water Park In The US'

The warm weather is finally here to stay, and what better way to ring in the sunshine season than by packing up the car, and traveling to one of the best water parks in the country? Three of the best water parks in America just so happen to be right here in Texas. Known for housing a variety of water rides for the whole family and maintaining exceptional safety standards, these parks are truly the best way to beat the heat and make some memories this summer!

According to a list compiled by The Edvocate, the best water parks in all of Texas are Schlitterbahn Waterpark in New Braunfels, Hawaiian Falls in Garland, and Huricane Alley Waterpark in Corpus Christi. Schlitterbahn Waterpark was named as the best waterpark in the entire country!

The Edvocate listed the top 20 water parks in America to be:

1. Schlitterbahn Waterpark, Texas

2. Typhoon Lagoon, Florida

3. Hurricane Harbor, California

4. Noah’s Ark Waterpark, Wisconsin

5. Aquatica, Florida

6. Water Country USA, Virginia

7. Six Flags Hurricane Harbor, Georgia

8. Blizzard Beach, Florida

9. Splashin’ Safari, Indiana

10. Wet ‘n’ Wild, North Carolina

11. Wild Rivers, California

12. Water World, Colorado

13. Great Wolf Lodge Waterpark, Ohio

14. LEGOLAND Water Park, Florida

15. Rapids Water Park, Florida

16. Adventure Island, Florida

17. Kalahari Resort Waterpark, Pennsylvania

18. Enchanted Forest Water Safari, New York

19. Wild Waves Theme & Water Park, Washington

20. Hawaiian Falls, Texas

For a continued list of the best water parks across the country visit the edvocate.org.