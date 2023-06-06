The Best Hot Dog Joint In California

By Logan DeLoye

June 6, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Hot dogs stands can be found all across the country, and their abundant presence is no coincidence. Hot dogs are an American staple. This popular item is often served between a classic hot dog bun and topped with a variety of ingredients including ketchup, mustard, and relish depending on your preference. Some hot dog shops are known for their wide range of unconventional toppings, while others reign supreme for their simplicity. Add a side of french fries and you can't go wrong. Regardless of how you choose to dress your hot dog, there is one place in each state that serves this staple best!

According to a list compiled by LoveFood, the best hot dog in California can be found at Wurstküche located in Los Angeles.

Here's what LoveFood had to say about the best hot dog joint in the entire state:

"Pink's of Hollywood might be the more famous California institution, but it's Wurstküche that steals the show in the Golden State. With locations Downtown and in Venice, it's an LA staple thanks to its inventive sausages, excellent craft beer selection, and eclectic vibe. There are three separate sausage menus – classics, gourmet, and exotics – with plenty to choose from. If you're up for trying something different, the rattlesnake and rabbit dog with jalapeño peppers comes highly recommended."

For a continued list of the best hot dog joints across the country visit lovefood.com.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.