The Best Hot Dog Joint In Texas

Hot dogs stands can be found all across the country, and their abundant presence is no coincidence. Hot dogs are an American staple. This popular item is often served between a classic hot dog bun and topped with a variety of ingredients including ketchup, mustard, and relish depending on your preference. Some hot dog shops are known for their wide range of unconventional toppings, while others reign supreme for their simplicity. Add a side of french fries and you can't go wrong. Regardless of how you choose to dress your hot dog, there is one place in each state that serves this staple best!

According to a list compiled by LoveFood, the best hot dog in Texas can be found at T-Loc's located in Austin.

Here's what LoveFood had to say about the best hot dog joint in the entire state:

"Not your ordinary hot dog stand, T-Loc's serves Sonora hot dogs, originally from the Mexican state of Sonora and now ubiquitous in Arizona. To bring an authentic taste of the Sonoran dog to Texas, the special buns are flown in weekly from Tucson. The bolillo bread – Mexican white bread similar to a baguette – is filled with a bacon-wrapped dog and a variety of toppings, including beans, jalapeño sauce, mustard, and tomatoes. Customers can't get enough, calling them 'mind-blowing'."

For a continued list of the best hot dog joints across the country visit lovefood.com.