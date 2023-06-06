Most restaurants focus on serving guests high-quality food with friendly service, but some restaurants go above and beyond in theme or decor to make it a meal that is truly one to remember.

Using reviews, awards and first-hand experience, LoveFood searched around the country for the restaurants offering the most unusual dining experience, compiling a list of the most unique spot in each state, "from a restaurant where diners can watch mermaids swim while eating [to] spots inside old train carriages."

So which Tennessee restaurant is the most unusual restaurant experience in the state?

Aquarium Restaurant

Dive deep (figuratively, not literally!) into this Nashville restaurant to dine among the fish, and perhaps a mermaid, swimming along in the aquarium surrounding the room. Aquarium Restaurant is located inside Opry Mills Mall at 516 Opry Mills Drive.