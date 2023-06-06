The Most Unusual Restaurant In Florida

The United States is home to both natural and man-made oddities, and restaurants are no different. Americans can have amazing yet strange dining experiences, from laundromats, jailhouses, and even airplanes to joints that take you back in time and have you eat as people did centuries ago. Sometimes it's not just the building or theme, it can also be the quirky decor surrounding you during your meal.

LoveFood found those eccentric eateries and more in one of their most recent lists. The website rounded up the most unusual restaurant in every state.

According to writers, Florida's most unusual restaurant is Sci-Fi Dine-In Theater! Here's why this restaurant was chosen:

"Located inside Disney's Hollywood Studios, the Sci-Fi Dine-In Theater is a 1950s-style drive-thru, where you eat in vintage, open-top cars while enjoying clips of thrilling sci-fi movie scenes. You'll feel as if you've stepped onto the movie set of Grease, and diners love the fun, friendly atmosphere. The menu features classic American burger and fries, cheesy nachos, and fried dill pickles. Leave room to try the amazing desserts such as the donut ice cream sundae."

