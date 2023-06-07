2 Colorado Restaurants Have Some Of The Best Grilled Cheeses In America

By Zuri Anderson

June 7, 2023

Someone holding a Cheese Toast before eating.
Photo: Getty Images

With a meal as simple as grilled cheese, there are bound to be different twists and takes on it. We're not talking about what you can do to this humble sandwich in your own home, but rather the professionals and chefs that add their own personal, and tasty touch, to this cheesy classic. That's where TastingTable comes in. The food-based website looked to its writers and editors to determine the most delicious grilled cheeses in America.

Two Colorado restaurants caught the writers' attention. The first one mentioned is Mercantile Dining & Provision in Denver, where their grilled cheese ingredients change every day:

"The only thing that never changed was the sourdough bread, which we hand-cut into thick slices and buttered on each side before searing the sandwich on the plancha. The filling for the grilled cheese varies, but it typically includes some kind of cheese from the artisan cheese counter in the front of the restaurant. (We would often use a blend, like cheddar with robiola fondue.) Other fun items, like pancetta, peach jam, or roasted poblano pepper are rotated into the sandwich. It's that combination of high-quality ingredients and constant creativity that puts Mercantile's grilled cheese over the top."

Then there's James Ranch Grill in Durango and their jaw-dropping take on the grilled cheese. One writer affectionally described what makes their approach so unique:

"What makes this sandwich so special is the unique Belford cheese made right there on the ranch. This raw milk cheese won't become stringy or stretchable when melted, but its flavor is impossible to beat... When melted inside two pieces of locally-baked focaccia, this rich and creamy cheese melds with the airy bread to create a soft, chewy texture and a delightfully sharp, slightly salty flavor."
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.