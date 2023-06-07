Colorado Restaurant Named Best Diner In The State

When you think about America's long history, one of its many icons from the last several decades is diners. Millions flock to these eateries for their comfort food, convenient hours, and no-frills atmosphere. Their popularity never faded, though. Hundreds of diners are still in operation, and even newer ones adopt modern sensibilities and offerings.

Mashed revealed the best diner in every state, from longtime joints to trendy restaurants. The website states, "These diners have one-of-a-kind specialties, colorful backstories, and tasty everyday dishes that make them among the best in the country. Some are worth taking a trip to visit, while others are hidden gems that could be hiding nearly in your backyard."

19th Street Diner was named Colorado's best diner! Writers explained why they picked this restaurant:

“In Glenwood Springs, 19th Street Diner lets guests step back in time to a traditional '50s-style diner. The decor is only the beginning. The restaurant's menu is nearly the same as when it opened in 1986, giving visitors an authentic taste of classic American eats. While diners recommend a multitude of menu items, deep-fried French toast has the most extensive fan base. This restaurant also has a bar, which isn't unheard-of, but is a nice bonus.”

If you're interested in this amazing diner, 19th Street Diner is located at 1908 Grand Ave. in Glenwood Springs.

Check out the full list on mashed.com.