Florida Restaurant Named Best Diner In The State

When you think about America's long history, one of its many icons from the last several decades is diners. Millions flock to these eateries for their comfort food, convenient hours, and no-frills atmosphere. Their popularity never faded, though. Hundreds of diners are still in operation, and even newer ones adopt modern sensibilities and offerings.

Mashed revealed the best diner in every state, from longtime joints to trendy restaurants. The website states, "These diners have one-of-a-kind specialties, colorful backstories, and tasty everyday dishes that make them among the best in the country. Some are worth taking a trip to visit, while others are hidden gems that could be hiding nearly in your backyard."

Moonlite Diner was named Florida's best diner! Writers explained why they picked this restaurant:

"No trip to Fort Lauderdale is complete without stopping at Moonlite Diner. The eclectic '50s decor and satisfying menu options are a hit with tourists and locals. Patrons recommend everything from the meatloaf to the enormous breakfast platters. One of the highlights of the restaurant's extensive menu is its 'Shake Shop' section, featuring hand-dipped milkshakes in an array of flavors. Patrons can choose from staples like vanilla and chocolate or explore newer options such as peanut butter or brownie."