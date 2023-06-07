A nice outing to a sit-down restaurant where everyone in your party each orders their own meal is a great time, but sometimes you just crave the comfort that comes with lining up at a cafeteria counter while servers dish out helpings of classics like mashed potatoes, meatloaf and veggies before heading to a table to chat with friends.

Mashed searched around the U.S. for the restaurants serving up the best cafeteria-style meals, compiling a list of the best spot in each state. According to the site:

"There is nostalgia and simplicity to dining in a cafeteria, and the fact that they are not so easy to track down these days makes it all the more poignant. ... There are plenty of new riffs on the counter-service concept where the atmosphere and menu feel original and modern — some with food you've never tried before."

Matthews Cafeteria just outside of Atlanta nabbed the top spot for Georgia as the best cafeteria in the state. Opened since the '50s, the family-owned restaurant serves up delicious Southern cuisine made from scratch, including chicken and dumplings, cornbread dressing, fried chicken, country fried steak, chicken pot pie and much more.

Matthews Cafeteria is located at 2299 Main Street in Tucker.

Here's what the site had to say:

"Seeing as the very idea of cafeterias is retro, it's not surprising how many have been around for an exceptionally long period of time. Matthew's Cafeteria in the historic district of Tucker, Georgia is a prime example. As indicated on its website, Matthew's has been 'Serving great Southern food since 1955.' True, much of Southern food is of the comfort variety, but Matthew's Cafeteria pushes it a bit further. Fill your tray with such delicacies as salmon croquettes and various casseroles — yes restaurants still have them!"

Check out the full list at Mashed to see more of the best cafeterias around the country.