Lil Tjay's Instagram Live Stream Gets Chaotic After He's Arrested On Camera

According to TMZ, the NYPD claimed Tjay was sitting on the sunroof of a moving vehicle as he waived an alleged firearm in the air. Once he was handcuffed, police retrieved the item, which turned out to be a fake weapon. He's been charged with misdemeanor reckless endangerment and criminal possession of a weapon for publicly waiving the prop gun as well as obstructing governmental administration for attempting to resist the arresting police officer's orders to put his hands behind his back.



This is just the latest run-in with police Lil Tjay has had this year alone. Back in January, the Bronx native was arrested and charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, which is a felony in New York, plus criminal possession of ammunition. Tjay was arrested with four other men near the set of his music video with Ice Spice. Last month, he turned himself in over charges of illegal weapons possession stemming from the shooting that nearly took his life last year.