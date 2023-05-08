Lil Tjay Turns Himself In For Gun Charge Stemming From 2022 Shooting

“I got shot right before I got on the plane,” Tjay told the crowd in Paris last month.



Tjay was charged after detectives discovered three handguns that were hidden inside the rapper's car when he and his friend were shot last year during a robbery gone bad. The guns were recovered during a court-approved search of the vehicle. A judge issued an arrest warrant on April 14 while the rapper was still overseas. His lawyer, Dawn Florio, recently clarified the reason for Tjay's arrest while correcting a blog who claimed the charges were new.



“This arrest is not a new gun charge.” Florio said. “He had to turn himself in for the case where he was a victim where he was shot multiple times. The allegation is that there were guns in the car.”