Lil Tjay Turns Himself In For Gun Charge Stemming From 2022 Shooting
By Tony M. Centeno
May 8, 2023
Lil Tjay is facing charges that stem from a shooting that nearly took his life.
According to a report Daily Voice published on Saturday, May 6, the Bronx native turned himself into authorities a couple of weeks after an arrest warrant was issued. Tjay was charged with three counts of illegal weapons possession and booked into Bergen County jail in New Jersey. A judge in Hackensack freed the rapper under specific conditions as per the state's bail reform law. Tjay's surrender came after he spent the past few weeks performing at numerous cities in Europe where he talked about getting shot last year.
Lil Tjay arrested again in Bergen County, New Jersey, on charges of unlawful possession of a f*rearm. 😳 pic.twitter.com/Qi3YRLMSXN— WhatsOnRap (@whatsonrap) May 5, 2023
“I got shot right before I got on the plane,” Tjay told the crowd in Paris last month.
Tjay was charged after detectives discovered three handguns that were hidden inside the rapper's car when he and his friend were shot last year during a robbery gone bad. The guns were recovered during a court-approved search of the vehicle. A judge issued an arrest warrant on April 14 while the rapper was still overseas. His lawyer, Dawn Florio, recently clarified the reason for Tjay's arrest while correcting a blog who claimed the charges were new.
“This arrest is not a new gun charge.” Florio said. “He had to turn himself in for the case where he was a victim where he was shot multiple times. The allegation is that there were guns in the car.”
Lil Tjay had to get emergency surgery after he was shot by 28-year-old Mohamed Konate, who's been charged with attempted murder and robbery. The rapper was unconscious for a couple of days before he woke up and began to recover. Since then, he's been able to perform on various stages across the country.
This is Lil Tjay's third gun charge this year. He was previously arrested for guns in January. That arrest happened just two weeks after he was apprehended for a separate gun charge while him and his team were on the way to a music video shoot for his collaboration with Ice Spice.