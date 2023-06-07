Is there anything more American than a hot dog? For many people, hot dogs are the go-to food for summer and barbecues. They are a classic for a reason: They're easy to make, taste good, and are available almost anywhere. No matter if you enjoy the classic ketchup and mustard toppings or prefer it loaded up with tomatoes, chili or sauerkraut, you can customize hot dogs however you like to make your perfect bite.

LoveFood found the best hot dog joints in the country, compiling a list of the top spot in each state based on user reviews, awards, and personal experience. According to the site, the list is filled with restaurants serving classic dogs like chili cheese or Chicago to some that have a more unique style.

So what was named the best place for hot dogs in North Carolina? The best hot dog joint in the Tar Heel State, is The Roast Grill, which according to its Facebook page is Raleigh's "most famous hole-in-the-wall." You won't find ketchup to top off your dog, but there are other options like chili, slaw and onions. The Roast Grill is located at 7 S. West Street in Raleigh.

Here's what the site had to say:

"Like your hot dogs with a bit of ketchup? It's too bad if you've come to The Roast Grill because owner George Poniros serves just one thing and one thing only — a sausage, perfectly grilled to a slight char, covered in chili or slaw (or both) and that's it. Don't ask for mayo, cheese, or fries because you won't get those either. He must be doing something right because it gets a big thumbs up from customers."

Check out LoveFood's full list to see more of the best hot dog joints in the country.