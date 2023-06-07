Suns Make Surprising Decision On Chris Paul's Future: Report

The Phoenix Suns have reportedly notified point guard Chris Paul that he will be waived, league sources told TNT and Bleacher Report senior inside Chris Haynes on Wednesday (June 7).

"BREAKING: Phoenix Suns have notified star Chris Paul that he will be waived, making the future Hall of Famer one of the top free agents this offseason, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport," Haynes tweeted. "Chris Paul plans to play for several more years and is eager to help a team contend for a championship, sources say."

Paul, 38, spent the past three seasons with the Suns after being acquired in a trade with the Oklahoma City Thunder. The 12-time All-Star averaged 15.1 points, 9.5 assists, 4.4 rebounds and 1.6 steals per game during his tenure in Phoenix, which included winning a franchise-record 64 games during the 2021-22, as well as making his only career NBA Finals in 2021.