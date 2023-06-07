Suns Make Surprising Decision On Chris Paul's Future: Report
By Jason Hall
June 7, 2023
The Phoenix Suns have reportedly notified point guard Chris Paul that he will be waived, league sources told TNT and Bleacher Report senior inside Chris Haynes on Wednesday (June 7).
"BREAKING: Phoenix Suns have notified star Chris Paul that he will be waived, making the future Hall of Famer one of the top free agents this offseason, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport," Haynes tweeted. "Chris Paul plans to play for several more years and is eager to help a team contend for a championship, sources say."
Paul, 38, spent the past three seasons with the Suns after being acquired in a trade with the Oklahoma City Thunder. The 12-time All-Star averaged 15.1 points, 9.5 assists, 4.4 rebounds and 1.6 steals per game during his tenure in Phoenix, which included winning a franchise-record 64 games during the 2021-22, as well as making his only career NBA Finals in 2021.
Chris Paul plans to play for several more years and is eager to help a team contend for a championship, sources say.— Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) June 7, 2023
Paul was selected by the then-New Orleans Hornets at No. 4 overall in the 2005 NBA Draft and spent his first seven seasons with the franchise before being traded to the Los Angeles Clippers in 2011. The former Wake Forest standout also spent two seasons with the Houston Rockets (2017-19) and one season with the Thunder.
Paul currently ranks third in NBA history with 11,501 career assists trailing only Basketball Hall of Famers John Stockton (15,806) and Jason Kidd (12,091) and 37th in career points with 21,755.