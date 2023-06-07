The Best Amusement Park In Texas

Do you prefer riding gigantic rollercoasters, or are the bumper cars the extent of thrill that you seek during a day at the amusement park? Wether you enjoy speedy rollercoasters, calm rides on the ferris wheel, ordering a meal from the food trucks, or D all of the above; this Texas park has something for every level of thrill seeker!

According to a list compiled by Reader's Digest, the best amusement park in all of Texas is Six Flags Fiesta Texas in San Antonio.

Here is what Reader's Digest had to say about the best amusement park in the entire state:

"In a state with two huge Six Flags amusement parks, it’s hard to pick just one, but we’re going with San Antonio’s Six Flags Fiesta Texas because of two of its two unique features: Thunder Rapids Water Coaster: the first blast water coaster in the US and Wonder Woman Golden Lasso: the first single-rail roller coaster on the planet. This park, which is huge like everything Texas, is open for a huge season as well: April through October. After your trip to the park, you’re sure to agree that Texas is one of the nation’s best states for a road trip."

For more information visit rd.com.