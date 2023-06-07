It's that amazing part of the year when many people choose to spend their free time in their garden, but the relaxing hobby has some dangers to it. There are obvious risks for those with a green thumb, like touching poison ivy or getting a tick on you, but there is another hazard many people aren't aware of, and it has to do with an innocent looking foam that is actually toxic.

Scientists are warning about the frothy substance, which you might see on your plants or grass. It comes from a little insect called the spittlebug, which excretes the foam, appropriately called "spittle." The bug gets nutrients by sucking sap from a plant and they coat themselves in the ball of spittle for protection while they eat. When they move on, the foam is left behind. However, spittle bugs could be carriers of Xylella, a bacteria that kills plants.