A nice outing to a sit-down restaurant where everyone in your party each orders their own meal is a great time, but sometimes you just crave the comfort that comes with lining up at a cafeteria counter while servers dish out helpings of classics like mashed potatoes, meatloaf and veggies before heading to a table to chat with friends.

Mashed searched around the U.S. for the restaurants serving up the best cafeteria-style meals, compiling a list of the best spot in each state. According to the site:

"There is nostalgia and simplicity to dining in a cafeteria, and the fact that they are not so easy to track down these days makes it all the more poignant. ... There are plenty of new riffs on the counter-service concept where the atmosphere and menu feel original and modern — some with food you've never tried before."

Café Allegro in Phoenix nabbed the title of the best cafeteria in Arizona. Located inside a musical museum, this restaurant serves up an ever-changing list of dishes made with fresh ingredients. Café Allegro is located at the Musical Instrument Museum at 4725 E. Mayo Boulevard in Phoenix.

Here's what the site had to say:

"A delightful meal awaits the visitors of the Musical Instrument Museum (MIM). Experience Café Allegro, MIM's charming and sophisticated cafeteria with a range of culinary depth and nice selection of vegetarian options. The menu changes regularly — on one occasion you could be treated to Moroccan meatballs, the next, Canadian poutine. There is also a daily soup special, with yummy picks like cauliflower bisque and carrot ginger. Café Allegro prides itself on using fresh, often local ingredients in all of its global dishes whether it be a sandwich or a decade slice of cheesecake."

Check out the full list at Mashed to see more of the best cafeterias around the country.