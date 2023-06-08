Bun B Officially Opens The First Trill Burgers Brick & Mortar Location

“It’s been our sole goal to open up an establishment where we can serve you guys Trill Burgers consistently at a high level on a daily basis," he continued. "And now we’re ready to do it. We are now officially open for business, ready to serve you.”



Founded in 2021, Trill Burgers is a joint venture between Bun and co-founders Andy Nguyen, Nick Scurfield, Mike Pham and Fernando Valladares. The team brought their delicious burgers to various music festivals like Coachella, Something In The Water and Rolling Loud. iHeartRadio caught up with Bun B during his pop-up at Rolling Loud Miami last year where he opened up about his goals for the burger establishment. Bun also discussed the concept of Trill Burgers with The Breakfast Club.

